Nampally House Horror: Skeletal Remains Believed to Be of Missing Man, No Complaint Filed by Family

Hyderabad: Nampally House Horror: Skeletal Remains: The Habeebnagar police have launched an investigation after skeletal remains were discovered in a locked house in Nampally market on Monday afternoon. Forensic experts have been called in to help establish the identity of the deceased, suspected to be a man who had been missing for nearly a decade.

Nampally House Horror: Skeletal Remains: Experts Examine Site, Samples Sent for DNA Testing

A team of forensic specialists visited the site and examined the remains before shifting them to the Red Hills Forensic Science Laboratory. Habeebnagar Inspector T Puroshotham Rao confirmed that DNA samples will be matched with those of a relative to determine the identity.

“A DNA test will be conducted after collecting samples from a family member of the man and matching them with the DNA samples collected from the skeletal remains,” said the Inspector.

Victim Believed to Be Ameer Khan, Missing Since 2015

Preliminary police investigation suggests the remains likely belong to Ameer Khan, 55, who lived alone in the house and had reportedly been unwell. Shockingly, he had not been seen or contacted since 2015, and his absence had gone unreported by his family.

Ameer was the third son of Muneer Khan, who passed away in 2013. The house had been locked from the outside, further suggesting that no one had entered the premises in years.

Family Didn’t Report Disappearance for Nearly a Decade

The case has raised eyebrows over the apparent lack of concern from the family. Three individuals claiming to be Ameer’s relatives have now come forward and joined the investigation. One of them, his younger brother Shadab, reportedly continued visiting the house to collect rents but did not enquire about Ameer’s well-being.

No missing person’s complaint had ever been lodged, despite Ameer vanishing from contact almost a decade ago.

Police Await DNA Confirmation

The police are now awaiting conclusive DNA results to move forward with the case. The shocking discovery has left residents of the area disturbed, questioning how such a disappearance could go unnoticed for so long.

An official statement on the confirmed identity and further legal proceedings is expected once the forensic report is submitted.