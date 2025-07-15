Hyderabad, Rooftop Hoardings to Be Removed, Old Grant Properties to Be Demolished on NH-44: SCB

Hyderabad: Rooftop Hoardings to Be Removed: In a significant move prioritizing public safety, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has decided to remove advertisement hoardings installed on rooftops of buildings across the Cantonment area. The decision, aimed at eliminating the risk to human lives, follows a similar initiative by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Rooftop Hoardings to Be Removed: Hoardings Identified at 19 Locations to Be Taken Down

The decision was taken during the SCB board meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by President Brigadier S Rajeev. The Board passed a resolution to remove hoardings from 19 identified locations. According to SCB CEO D Madhukar Naik, the decision was taken after evaluating the safety risks posed by these hoardings.

“We are giving priority to the loss of human lives instead of losing the Board its revenue through these advertisement hoardings,” Naik said.

Open Gyms to Be Set Up in 10 Parks

In a public health initiative, the Board also passed a resolution to install open gyms with full equipment in 10 parks within the Cantonment area. The tender process for this project has already been completed, and the gyms will be established soon, according to the SCB CEO.

77 Century-Old Properties to Be Demolished for Elevated Corridor

A key resolution was also passed to demolish 77 Old Grant properties located along the path of the proposed elevated corridor on National Highway 44. These properties, over 100 years old, will be affected by the infrastructure project.

Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender raised concerns about the affected residents and urged the Board to provide fair compensation. The SCB assured that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which is overseeing the elevated corridor project, will offer land compensation as per eligibility norms.

SCB Employees to Get Cashless Medical Treatment

Another progressive decision by the Board was to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maxvision Eye Hospital. This will enable Cantonment Board employees to avail cashless eye treatment services at CGHS rates.

Other Civic Issues Discussed

The meeting also covered road repair and maintenance, water supply issues, and other local development concerns. MP Etala Rajender and SCB civilian nominated member Banuka Narmada were present at the meeting.

These developments reflect SCB’s renewed focus on safety, infrastructure improvement, and employee welfare in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

