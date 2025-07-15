₹800 Crore Moinabad Land Scam: Brokers Dupe Investors, Sell Prime State Land Illegally

Hyderabad/Moinabad: Moinabad Land Scam: A massive land scam involving 99.14 acres of prime government land worth approximately ₹800 crore has come to light in Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district. Fraudsters allegedly duped Hyderabad-based buyers by falsely claiming ownership and promising to transfer land rights, despite the land being officially designated for the construction of a state-run modern cattle shelter (goshala).

Moinabad Land Scam: Land Targeted Due to Its High Value and Location

The land, located under survey number 180 near Enkepally village in Moinabad municipality, is situated close to the Hyderabad–Chevella highway and flanked by the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs. Its strategic location and largely barren condition made it an attractive target for land brokers.

Local farmers cultivated a portion of the land, but the majority remained uncultivated. With land prices exceeding ₹8 crore per acre in the area, brokers saw a lucrative opportunity and began marketing the land to non-locals as early as 2020.

Brokers Created Fake Documents, Sold Land to Investors

Revenue officials revealed that brokers created forged affidavits and possession certificates using the names of 46 local farmers. These were then used to sell land parcels to unsuspecting investors from Hyderabad, claiming they could secure ownership rights through backdoor channels. Fake revenue stamps, register numbers, and sub-division survey numbers were also fabricated to support the fraudulent deals.

In some cases, advances ranging from ₹1.5 crore and above were collected from buyers under the pretense of issuing pattas (land ownership documents).

Government Allots Land for Goshala; Scam Exposed

The scam came to light after the Telangana government officially allocated the land for the construction of a state-of-the-art goshala. Chevella MLA Kale Yadayya laid the foundation stone on July 7. Following the announcement, some of the original cultivators staged protests demanding land compensation or reallocation, claiming they had been using the land for farming.

Revenue officials clarified that the land belongs entirely to the government and that any sales or documents suggesting otherwise are invalid.

Tahsildar Confirms Land Belongs to Government

K. Goutham Kumar, Tahsildar of Moinabad, confirmed:

“The entire 99.14 acres is government land. Some people approached us saying they were duped with fake patta promises. We are verifying the documents they submitted. A portion of the encroached land has already been cleared and reclaimed by the government. Strict action will be taken against those involved.”

Forgery Case Registered at Moinabad Police Station

Moinabad police have registered a case of forgery against one Dappu Ramesh, a local resident, for falsely claiming ownership of government land and entering into an illegal sale agreement with Lingareddy, a businessman from Hyderabad. Ramesh reportedly took ₹1.5 crore from Lingareddy, who later learned that the land was earmarked for government use and filed a complaint with both revenue officials and the police.

Inspector G. Pavan Kumar Reddy confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities Promise Stringent Action

Revenue and police officials are continuing their investigations into the fraudulent land deals and have warned that more people could be booked if further forgeries or encroachments are discovered. The case highlights ongoing concerns over land fraud in the region, especially involving high-value government lands.