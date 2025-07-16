Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 478 for Harassing Women Devotees During Bonalu Festivities (Video)

As part of a big crackdown on indecency in public, Hyderabad Police’s SHE Teams arrested 478 people for harassing women pilgrims on the eve of the annual Bonalu festival at the city’s major religious shrines. They consisted of 386 adults and 92 children at Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Temple, and Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Temple.

Key Actions Taken by Police

Increased Deployment: 14 trained SHE Teams were deployed at festival grounds to manage crowds. Legal Sanctions: 288 offenders were formally warned. 8 FIRs registered in Hyderabad police stations.

5 convictions secured—1 offender jailed with fines, 4 fined ₹50 each. Preventive Measures: 1,405 public-space inspections conducted. 124 Safety Awareness Programs and 352 AV Vehicle Campaigns conducted.



Safety Alerts Issued by SHE Teams

⚠️ Be cautious of Fake Profiles: Confirm online profiles to prevent exploitation.

⚠️ Avoid Oversharing: Restrict private information on social media.

⚠️ Safe Accounts: Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

Reporting to Security Departments

Women facing harassment can contact SHE Teams via:

Emergency Dial : 100

: 100 WhatsApp: 9490616555

According to Dy. Commissioner of Police Lavanya, 2025 Bonalu and Moharram time saw heightened efforts to protect women in the public. “Zero tolerance to harassment is non-negotiable. Our teams work proactively to ensure women’s safety,” she stated.