Vegetable Prices Soar in Telangana Amid Drought Conditions

Hyderabad: Vegetable Prices Soar: Vegetable prices across Telangana have seen a sharp increase due to drought-like conditions impacting cultivation during the peak farming season. Consumers are feeling the pinch, as rates for essential vegetables have surged by up to 10% compared to last year.

Vegetable Prices Soar: Major Price Hike in Key Vegetables

As of mid-July, retail prices in markets and Rythu Bazaars reflect the steep rise:

Beans: ₹90/kg (up from ₹55 in June)

Capsicum: ₹80/kg (up from ₹55)

Chikkudu (Broad Beans): ₹75/kg (up from ₹50)

Green Chillies: ₹60/kg (up from ₹45)

Bajji Mirchi: ₹55/kg (up from ₹35)

Ladyfinger (Okra): ₹45/kg (up from ₹35)

These rapid hikes within just one month have raised concern among consumers, especially with upcoming festivals and wedding season in the Sravana month.

Drought Conditions Affect Crop Yields

Telangana usually sees vegetable and leafy green cultivation on around 12.94 lakh acres annually. About 60% of this is sown before the monsoon, in April, with harvests continuing until June, helping keep prices affordable through early July. However, this year, though cultivation began on a hopeful note, a severe shortfall in June rainfall has led to reduced crop yields.

Crops such as tomatoes, okra, bitter gourd, cluster beans, ridge gourd, and ivy gourd have all been affected, resulting in limited supply.

Sowing Declines Across Key Districts

This monsoon season, vegetable cultivation was expected on 6 lakh acres but has only covered 4.2 lakh acres. Districts like Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, and Yadadri have seen up to a 30% decline in sowing activity. Due to the shortfall in local supply, traders are now relying heavily on imports from neighboring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Prices Expected to Climb Further

With limited arrivals in the markets and high demand during the festive season, prices are expected to rise further in the coming weeks. Consumers are already feeling the strain, and the situation may worsen unless rainfall patterns improve, and local production stabilizes.

Consumer Concern Grows

Retailers and vendors are reportedly doubling prices at markets and shops due to reduced availability. With Sravana month approaching—typically a time for auspicious functions and family events—residents fear an additional spike in vegetable costs, further straining household budgets.

Authorities and agricultural experts are closely monitoring the situation, but consumers are calling for quick intervention to control prices and ensure a steady supply of essential vegetables.