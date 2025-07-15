Mahalaxmi Scheme: Is Telangana Government Giving ₹2,500 to Every Woman?

Hanumakonda: Mahalaxmi Scheme: Confusion surrounding the Congress government’s Mahalaxmi scheme has led to long queues of women at post offices across Hanumakonda district, with many hoping to receive the promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance.

Mahalaxmi Scheme: Women Rush to Open Post Office Accounts

Following the Congress party’s election promise of providing ₹2,500 per month to eligible women under the Mahalaxmi scheme, a rumour began circulating that only those with post office accounts would receive the benefit. This led to a surge in women, including elderly citizens and even women with infants, lining up at post offices to open accounts.

No Official Announcement Yet

Despite the growing crowds, post office officials stated that there has been no official communication from the government regarding the transfer of Mahalaxmi scheme funds. “We haven’t received any notification. People are coming on their own after hearing this through word of mouth,” said one official.

Awareness and Clarification Needed

Post office staff continue to open accounts for those who request them, saying these accounts are useful regardless of government schemes. However, the lack of official clarity has caused unnecessary distress and long wait times for women across the district. Citizens are urging the government to issue a clear statement to avoid further confusion.