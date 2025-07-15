Hyderabad Local Body Elections Heat Up: 42% BC Quota Sparks Three-Way Clash

Mahabubnagar: Hyderabad Local Body Elections: With the recent Cabinet resolution approving 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections, the political landscape in Telangana is witnessing a major shift. The focus now turns to the long-pending panchayat and parishad elections, as parties prepare for what appears to be a three-way contest involving Congress, BRS, and BJP.

Hyderabad Local Body Elections: Parishad Elections May Be Held First

The state government is reportedly leaning towards conducting parishad elections before panchayat elections. Though the term of the panchayat bodies expired over a year and a half ago and parishads completed a year without elections, the High Court has directed that polls be completed within three months. The voter lists, ballot boxes, and other election materials are already in place, with officials ready to proceed as soon as the ordinance on BC reservation is issued.

BC Reservation Through Ordinance

The Congress government is following the Tamil Nadu model to bypass the 50% reservation cap by bringing in a special ordinance. This move is expected to fulfill their electoral promise of ensuring 42% reservation for BCs in local bodies. The delay in implementing the reservation so far was due to legal limitations, but the Cabinet has now approved a resolution, and the ordinance is likely to be issued soon.

Political Equations Shift in Mahabubnagar Region

In the previous local body elections, BRS (then in power) had dominated the scene, especially in the undivided Mahabubnagar district. Many winning candidates from other parties had even defected to BRS. However, the political equation has changed with the Congress winning the recent Assembly and Parliamentary elections, giving it a morale boost.

With 1,686 Gram Panchayats, 800 MPTC, and 77 ZPTC seats across the region, including newly created mandals and municipalities, the upcoming elections are expected to be intense.

Congress Bets on Welfare and Development

Congress is banking on its welfare schemes like the supply of fine rice, construction of CC roads and drainage facilities, and its decision on BC reservation to attract voters. The party believes that conducting the parishad elections first — which are held on party symbols — will allow it to showcase the government’s performance and gain momentum ahead of the panchayat polls.

BRS Counts on Past Work and Rural Cadre

Despite being out of power, BRS still maintains a strong rural cadre base. The party is relying on its previous work and possible anti-incumbency against the Congress to retain its influence. BRS leaders are actively holding internal meetings and preparing to adjust strategies based on reservation outcomes.

BJP Eyes a Bigger Role in Local Politics

The BJP is viewing the local body elections as a stepping stone to emerge as a serious political alternative in Telangana. After gaining some traction in the parliamentary elections, the party believes that with the right candidates, it can capture a notable share in local governance — particularly in ZPTC and MPTC seats where party symbols will be used.

BCs Played Key Role Even Without Reservation

Historically, BC candidates have managed to win significant seats even under general categories when reservation levels were lower. The proposed 42% reservation is expected to further energize aspirants across rural Telangana. Political activity has already picked up in villages, with hopefuls making rounds in anticipation of announcements.

Election Readiness Across the District

In addition to the reorganization of panchayats and formation of new mandals like Edula, the voters’ list has been updated accordingly. Several new ZPTC seats, such as those in Erravalli, Kothapalli, and Gundumal, have been created. Some panchayats may be merged into newly formed municipalities, and elections in those areas will be aligned with municipal polls.

A Three-Cornered Battle Expected

As Congress, BRS, and BJP intensify their efforts, a fierce triangular contest is anticipated across the panchayat and parishad elections. With reservation policies, party performance, and grassroots organization all playing a role, the upcoming polls are set to be a crucial test for all three major players in Telangana’s political arena.