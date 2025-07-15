Parents Protest Outside Sri Chaitanya School in Koti Over Sudden Closure

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya School: Tension prevailed outside the Sri Chaitanya School branch in Koti as a group of concerned parents staged a protest over the school’s sudden and unexplained closure.

Sri Chaitanya School Closed for Over 10 Days, Parents Left in the Dark

According to the parents, the school has remained shut for the past 10 days without any prior intimation. When they approached the management, they were reportedly told to shift their children to another branch — a suggestion that parents say was given in a negligent and dismissive manner.

Parents Question Education Department and School Management

The parents allege that the school was sealed by the education department due to lack of proper permissions. They expressed anger over why the school was allowed to operate since last year despite the absence of authorization, and why authorities failed to take timely action.

Fee Paid, Books Purchased — But Now Asked to Shift

Frustrated parents pointed out that they had already paid fees and purchased books. They questioned how shifting to another branch at this stage would be feasible, especially when the Koti branch was chosen for its proximity to their homes.

Demand for Action Against School Management

Accusing the Sri Chaitanya management of playing with the future of their children, the parents demanded strict action against those responsible. They have urged the authorities to ensure accountability and transparency in the functioning of private educational institutions.