Congress-BRS Clash at Bonalu Cheque Distribution in Alwal Disrupts Ceremony

Congress-BRS Clash at Bonalu Cheque: A cheque distribution ceremony held as part of the Bonalu festival celebrations in Alwal turned chaotic after a clash broke out between Congress and BRS party members.

Congress-BRS Clash at Bonalu Cheque: Congress Workers Occupy Reserved Seats

The incident occurred when Congress workers reportedly occupied seats that were reserved for BRS corporators. This led to heated arguments and eventually escalated into a physical scuffle between the two political groups.

Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders

The event was being attended by local MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and Beerla Ilaiah. However, due to the disruption, the scheduled cheque distribution ceremony could not proceed as planned.

Police Intervention Prevents Escalation

Police forces arrived promptly at the scene and intervened to control the situation. Both groups were dispersed to prevent further escalation of violence.

Festival Spirit Dampened

The incident has cast a shadow over the Bonalu celebrations in Alwal, turning what was meant to be a festive occasion into a political showdown. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and ensure smoother conduct of future public events.