Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana, IMD issues alert

Due to the formation of a trough and a surface circulation over the northeastern Bay of Bengal, Telangana is currently witnessing heavy rainfall across several districts. The impact has been significant, with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds affecting normal life in many areas.

Districts Affected by Torrential Rains

Starting from the afternoon hours, heavy showers have been pounding regions including:

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Siddipet

Jangaon

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanamkonda

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

The intense rains brought temporary relief to residents after suffering from scorching temperatures over the past few days.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Next 48 Hours

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, the rainy conditions are expected to persist over the next two days. The forecast suggests moderate to heavy rainfall in multiple districts. In response, a Yellow Alert has been issued to caution residents.

Precautionary Measures Urged for Citizens

Authorities have advised people, especially in low-lying areas, to remain indoors unless necessary. Residents are also urged to stay away from electric poles and downed power lines to avoid any untoward incidents.

Final Word

With the rains expected to continue, citizens are advised to stay tuned to official weather updates and take all necessary safety precautions. This spell of rain, while bringing much-needed relief, also demands careful awareness to ensure public safety across Telangana.