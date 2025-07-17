Neetu Chandra Appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar

Mumbai: Renowned actress Neetu Chandra, known for her roles in films like Garam Masala, Traffic Signal, and No Means No, has been appointed as the Icon Face of the Election Commission of Bihar. The move is part of the commission’s campaign to boost voter awareness and participation.

A Symbol of Pride for Bihar on Global Platforms

According to the Election Commission’s statement, this appointment is a tribute to a citizen who has elevated Bihar’s identity on national, global, and cultural stages. Neetu Chandra’s deep-rooted connection to Bihar, combined with her achievements in cinema, sports, and social work, made her a natural choice for this honour.

First Martial Artist from Bihar to Shine Nationally

Outside of acting, Neetu has represented India nine times in National Taekwondo Championships, becoming the first martial artist from Bihar to achieve this distinction. Her sporting achievements have brought pride to the state, inspiring youth across generations.

National Award Winner and Cultural Ambassador

As a National Award-winning producer, Neetu Chandra made history with her Maithili film Mithila Makhaan, produced under her banner Champaran Talkies. The production house has been actively working for over 15 years, creating employment, launching local talent, and supporting women farmers and regional artists.

A Diverse Career in Indian and International Cinema

Neetu began her film journey in 2005 with Garam Masala, followed by impactful roles in films like Godavari (Telugu), Traffic Signal, Rann, and Apartment. Her production venture Deswa (2011), a Bhojpuri film, further highlighted her dedication to regional cinema.

In 2013, she expanded her horizons by working in a Greek film Block 12 (initially titled Home Sweet Home), where she learned and dubbed in Greek for her role as an Indian goddess.

Hollywood Debut in a Woman-Centric Martial Arts Film

In 2021, Neetu made her Hollywood debut with Never Back Down: Revolt, a female-led martial arts film and the fourth installment in the Never Back Down franchise. Her role was praised for its strength and authenticity.

Final Thoughts

Neetu Chandra’s appointment as the Icon Face of the Bihar Election Commission is a recognition of her versatility, dedication, and cultural impact. From winning medals in martial arts to producing award-winning regional films and representing Bihar internationally, she continues to be a role model for millions.