Railway Coach Factory Jobs 2025: Apply for 1,000+ Vacancies – Check Age Limit, Salary & How to Apply

India

If you’re aiming for a government job in Indian Railways, here’s your golden chance! The Railway Recruitment Cell has announced a massive recruitment drive for Integral Coach Factory (ICF), offering 1,010 apprentice positions for eligible candidates.

Uma Devi17 July 2025 - 13:55
New Delhi: If you’re aiming for a government job in Indian Railways, here’s your golden chance! The Railway Recruitment Cell has announced a massive recruitment drive for Integral Coach Factory (ICF), offering 1,010 apprentice positions for eligible candidates. The best part? No written exam required — making this one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to join Indian Railways in 2025.

ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Key Details

  • Recruiting Authority: Railway Integral Coach Factory (ICF)
  • Total Vacancies: 1,010 Apprentice Posts
  • Qualification Required: 10th with Science, 12th Pass, or ITI Certificate
  • Age Limit: 18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per government rules)
  • Application Mode: Online
  • Official Website: https://apprenticeblw.in
  • Last Date to Apply: August 11, 2025
  • Application Fee: ₹100 only

Eligibility Criteria for Railway ICF Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

  • Passed 10th grade with Science subjects
  • Passed 12th grade
  • ITI certificate holders (recognized by National/State council) can apply under the experienced category

Age Criteria:

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 22 years

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates as per government norms.

Selection Process: No Written Exa

A major highlight of this recruitment is that there will be no written examination. Selection will be purely merit-based and includes:

  1. Shortlisting based on academic records
  2. Document Verification
  3. Medical Examination as per Indian Railway standards

Final selection is subject to the successful completion of all stages.

Stipend Details: Earn While You Learn

Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend depending on their qualification:

  • 10th Pass Freshers: ₹6,000/month
  • 12th Pass Freshers: ₹7,000/month
  • ITI Certificate Holders: ₹7,000/month

This makes the program financially beneficial as well as career-enhancing.

Application Timeline & Process

  • Online Application Start Date: July 12, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: August 11, 2025
  • Application Mode: Online only
  • Apply here: https://apprenticeblw.in

Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid technical issues or last-minute server errors.

Important Instructions for Applicants

  • Only online applications will be accepted.
  • Ensure all documents uploaded are valid, clear, and in the required format.
  • No corrections will be allowed post submission.
  • Medical fitness tests are mandatory for selected candidates.

Final Words: A Golden Opportunity for Youth

The Railway ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is a fantastic opportunity for youth seeking central government jobs without the pressure of competitive exams. The job not only offers hands-on training and a monthly stipend, but also paves the way for long-term career prospects in Indian Railways.

If you’re eligible and ready to build a future with Indian Railways, apply before August 11, 2025, and take your first step toward a stable, rewarding career!

