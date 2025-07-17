Railway Coach Factory Jobs 2025: Apply for 1,000+ Vacancies – Check Age Limit, Salary & How to Apply

New Delhi: If you’re aiming for a government job in Indian Railways, here’s your golden chance! The Railway Recruitment Cell has announced a massive recruitment drive for Integral Coach Factory (ICF), offering 1,010 apprentice positions for eligible candidates. The best part? No written exam required — making this one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to join Indian Railways in 2025.

ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Key Details

Recruiting Authority: Railway Integral Coach Factory (ICF)

Railway Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Total Vacancies: 1,010 Apprentice Posts

1,010 Apprentice Posts Qualification Required: 10th with Science, 12th Pass, or ITI Certificate

10th with Science, 12th Pass, or ITI Certificate Age Limit: 18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per government rules)

18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per government rules) Application Mode: Online

Online Official Website: https://apprenticeblw.in

https://apprenticeblw.in Last Date to Apply: August 11, 2025

Application Fee: ₹100 only

Eligibility Criteria for Railway ICF Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Passed 10th grade with Science subjects

Passed 12th grade

ITI certificate holders (recognized by National/State council) can apply under the experienced category

Age Criteria:

Minimum Age: 18 years

18 years Maximum Age: 22 years

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates as per government norms.

Selection Process: No Written Exa

A major highlight of this recruitment is that there will be no written examination. Selection will be purely merit-based and includes:

Shortlisting based on academic records Document Verification Medical Examination as per Indian Railway standards

Final selection is subject to the successful completion of all stages.

Stipend Details: Earn While You Learn

Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend depending on their qualification:

10th Pass Freshers: ₹6,000/month

₹6,000/month 12th Pass Freshers: ₹7,000/month

₹7,000/month ITI Certificate Holders: ₹7,000/month

This makes the program financially beneficial as well as career-enhancing.

Application Timeline & Process

Online Application Start Date: July 12, 2025

July 12, 2025 Last Date to Apply: August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025 Application Mode: Online only

Online only Apply here: https://apprenticeblw.in

Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid technical issues or last-minute server errors.

Important Instructions for Applicants

Only online applications will be accepted.

will be accepted. Ensure all documents uploaded are valid, clear, and in the required format.

are valid, clear, and in the required format. No corrections will be allowed post submission.

will be allowed post submission. Medical fitness tests are mandatory for selected candidates.

Final Words: A Golden Opportunity for Youth

The Railway ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is a fantastic opportunity for youth seeking central government jobs without the pressure of competitive exams. The job not only offers hands-on training and a monthly stipend, but also paves the way for long-term career prospects in Indian Railways.

If you’re eligible and ready to build a future with Indian Railways, apply before August 11, 2025, and take your first step toward a stable, rewarding career!