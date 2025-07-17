Railway Coach Factory Jobs 2025: Apply for 1,000+ Vacancies – Check Age Limit, Salary & How to Apply
New Delhi: If you’re aiming for a government job in Indian Railways, here’s your golden chance! The Railway Recruitment Cell has announced a massive recruitment drive for Integral Coach Factory (ICF), offering 1,010 apprentice positions for eligible candidates. The best part? No written exam required — making this one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to join Indian Railways in 2025.
Table of Contents
ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Key Details
- Recruiting Authority: Railway Integral Coach Factory (ICF)
- Total Vacancies: 1,010 Apprentice Posts
- Qualification Required: 10th with Science, 12th Pass, or ITI Certificate
- Age Limit: 18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per government rules)
- Application Mode: Online
- Official Website: https://apprenticeblw.in
- Last Date to Apply: August 11, 2025
- Application Fee: ₹100 only
Eligibility Criteria for Railway ICF Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:
- Passed 10th grade with Science subjects
- Passed 12th grade
- ITI certificate holders (recognized by National/State council) can apply under the experienced category
Age Criteria:
- Minimum Age: 18 years
- Maximum Age: 22 years
Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates as per government norms.
Selection Process: No Written Exa
A major highlight of this recruitment is that there will be no written examination. Selection will be purely merit-based and includes:
- Shortlisting based on academic records
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination as per Indian Railway standards
Final selection is subject to the successful completion of all stages.
Stipend Details: Earn While You Learn
Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend depending on their qualification:
- 10th Pass Freshers: ₹6,000/month
- 12th Pass Freshers: ₹7,000/month
- ITI Certificate Holders: ₹7,000/month
This makes the program financially beneficial as well as career-enhancing.
Application Timeline & Process
- Online Application Start Date: July 12, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: August 11, 2025
- Application Mode: Online only
- Apply here: https://apprenticeblw.in
Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid technical issues or last-minute server errors.
Important Instructions for Applicants
- Only online applications will be accepted.
- Ensure all documents uploaded are valid, clear, and in the required format.
- No corrections will be allowed post submission.
- Medical fitness tests are mandatory for selected candidates.
Final Words: A Golden Opportunity for Youth
The Railway ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is a fantastic opportunity for youth seeking central government jobs without the pressure of competitive exams. The job not only offers hands-on training and a monthly stipend, but also paves the way for long-term career prospects in Indian Railways.
If you’re eligible and ready to build a future with Indian Railways, apply before August 11, 2025, and take your first step toward a stable, rewarding career!