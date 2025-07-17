MP Asaduddin Owaisi Makes Sensational Remarks on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has made a strong statement regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the media, Owaisi demanded the continuation of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation initiated by the Indian government in response to the brutal attack on April 22, 2025.

MP Owaisi’s Bold Remarks on National Security

Addressing the press, Owaisi stated that the four terrorists involved in the attack must be caught and brought to justice. He emphasized that in a peaceful country like India, such acts of terror must be met with firm retaliation.

“We must avenge the killing of innocent civilians. Operation Sindoor should continue until every perpetrator is held accountable,” Owaisi asserted.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26 Civilians Killed

The attack occurred on April 22 in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, resulting in the tragic death of 26 people, shaking the entire nation.

This act of terrorism drew nationwide outrage and prompted swift action from the Indian government.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Terror

In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and parts of Pakistan. The precision strikes were aimed at eliminating militant strongholds and sending a strong message to cross-border terror networks.

Following these operations, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, leading to a near-war atmosphere. However, both nations eventually agreed to a ceasefire for long-term peace and stability.

India’s Firm Stand Against Terrorism

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the Indian government has made it clear that any provocation or minor terror activity from across the border will be met with a swift and severe response. Operation Sindoor remains an active military strategy to counter threats from across the Line of Control (LoC).

“The message is clear—India will not tolerate terrorism. Operation Sindoor will continue to neutralize threats,” an official source previously stated.

Owaisi’s Statement Sparks Political Reactions

Asaduddin Owaisi’s strong support for continuing Operation Sindoor has sparked widespread political debate, with some hailing his comments as patriotic and firm, while others question the timing of such statements amid sensitive geopolitical tensions.