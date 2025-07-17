Patanjali Foods Announces 2:1 Bonus Issue in 2025, Reports Strong Q4 Results

New Delhi: In a significant move for shareholders, Patanjali Foods Limited has announced a bonus share issue in the ratio of 2:1, offering 2 new equity shares of ₹2 each for every 1 existing share held by eligible shareholders. The decision was approved during the company’s board meeting held on Thursday and is subject to shareholder approval.

Patanjali Foods Bonus Issue 2025: Key Highlights

The FMCG giant stated in a regulatory filing:

“The Board has considered and recommended a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 2:1, by capitalizing on the company’s capital redemption reserve, securities premium, and/or general reserve, subject to shareholder approval.”

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the bonus shares will be announced in due course.

What Is a Bonus Issue?

A bonus issue is a corporate action in which a company rewards existing shareholders by issuing additional shares free of cost, based on their current holdings. It does not involve cash payouts but increases the number of shares held without altering the total value of holdings.

Patanjali Foods Share Performance

As of noon on Thursday, Patanjali Foods shares were trading flat at ₹1,863, marginally up from the previous close of ₹1,862.35 on the stock exchanges.

52-week high: ₹2,030

₹2,030 52-week low: ₹1,541

The company’s stock has seen steady performance, reflecting investor confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results: Strong Earnings Growth

Patanjali Foods reported a 74% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching ₹358.53 crore, compared to ₹206.31 crore in the same period last year.

Financial Performance Highlights:

Q4 Total Income: ₹9,744.73 crore (up from ₹8,348.02 crore in Q4 FY24)

₹9,744.73 crore (up from ₹8,348.02 crore in Q4 FY24) FY25 Net Profit: ₹1,301.34 crore (up from ₹765.15 crore in FY24)

₹1,301.34 crore (up from ₹765.15 crore in FY24) FY25 Total Income: ₹34,289.40 crore (up from ₹31,961.62 crore in FY24)

These results underline the company’s strong operational performance and profitability growth across its business segments.

About Patanjali Foods

Founded in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited is a key player in the edible oil segment and has expanded into FMCG, home and personal care, and renewable energy sectors. The company markets products under various popular brands including:

Patanjali

Ruchi Gold

Nutrela

Dant Kanti

With this bonus issue and robust financials, Patanjali Foods is reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value creation and long-term business growth.