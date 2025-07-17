Good News for Railway Passengers: Special Trains Extended till October – Check Full Details!

Hyderabad: In response to the rising passenger demand, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the extension of 54 special train services until October 15, 2025. This move aims to ensure smooth and convenient travel for passengers across several high-traffic routes in the region.

Special Trains Extended on Key Routes

According to CPRO Sridhar, the following trains have been extended:

Kacheguda – Madurai Special Trains (Train No. 07191/07192)

(Train No. 07191/07192) Hyderabad – Kollam Special Trains (Train No. 07193/07194)

(Train No. 07193/07194) Hyderabad – Kanyakumari Special Trains (Train No. 07230/07239)

These trains will now continue to run till October 15, ensuring relief for passengers during peak travel seasons.

Additional 38 Special Services Introduced

Apart from the extended trains, 38 more special train services have been introduced on various high-demand routes to manage the festive and seasonal rush:

Secunderabad – Tirupati: 10 special services

10 special services Kacheguda – Nagarsol: 8 special services

8 special services Nanded – Tirupati: 10 special services

10 special services Nanded – Dharmavaram: 10 special services

These additional services aim to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion across popular routes in Telangana and surrounding states.

Why This Matters

South Central Railway’s proactive steps cater to increasing passenger volume during festivals, holidays, and weekends. Extending services not only reduces travel inconvenience but also helps maintain efficient railway operations.

Passengers are advised to check the official SCR website or visit their nearest railway station for complete train schedules, reservation details, and other updates.