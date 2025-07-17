Unable to Sleep Well? Yoga, Tai Chi, and Walking May Help, Says Study

New Delhi: Struggling with insomnia? A new study suggests that exercises such as yoga, tai chi, walking, and jogging may significantly improve sleep quality and serve as a primary treatment strategy for poor sleep.

Study Supports Exercise as Key Insomnia Treatment

Published in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, the findings support using physical activity as a frontline therapy for sleep issues, especially when conventional options may not be ideal.

Also Read: Palani, Bhatnagar, and Klair Elected to ICC Chief Executives’ Committee

Insomnia is defined by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, and waking up too early. It is often linked to an increased risk of serious health conditions, including dementia and cardiovascular disease.

Limitations of Current Treatments

While drug treatments for insomnia are widely used, they often come with undesirable side effects. On the other hand, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)—a gold-standard approach—is not always accessible due to a shortage of trained therapists, noted researchers from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, China.

“The findings of this study underscore the therapeutic potential of exercise interventions in treating insomnia,” said Zhao-lan Liu, corresponding author.

“Their role may extend beyond support therapy to serve as viable primary treatment options.”

Meta-Analysis of Multiple Therapies

The team conducted a meta-analysis of 22 randomised clinical trials involving 1,348 participants and 13 different treatment methods for insomnia. Seven of these were exercise-based interventions:

Yoga

Tai Chi

Walking or Jogging

Aerobic + Strength Exercise

Strength Training Alone

Aerobic Exercise + Therapy

Mixed Aerobic Exercises

Other methods studied included CBT, sleep hygiene, Ayurveda, acupuncture, and massage.

Key Findings: Yoga, Tai Chi, and Walking Shine

Yoga increased total sleep time by almost 2 hours , improved sleep efficiency by 15% , cut down time awake after falling asleep by nearly 1 hour , and shortened sleep latency by about 30 minutes .

increased total sleep time by , improved , cut down , and shortened sleep latency by . Walking or jogging reduced insomnia severity by almost 10 points .

reduced insomnia severity by . Tai chi improved total sleep time by over 50 minutes, reduced wakefulness by 30+ minutes, and shortened sleep latency by 25 minutes.

Exercise as a Practical Solution

The researchers emphasized the cost-effectiveness, safety, and accessibility of these physical exercises. They urged healthcare systems to consider integrating these exercise-based solutions into primary care and community health programmes.