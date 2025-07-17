Palani, Bhatnagar, and Klair Elected to ICC Chief Executives’ Committee

New Delhi: Gurumurthy Palani (France), Anurag Bhatnagar (Hong Kong), and Gurdeep Klair (Canada) have been elected to the prestigious Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Trio Wins Key Seats in Competitive Election

The newly elected trio emerged victorious over outgoing members Sumod Damodar (Botswana) and Sankar Renganathan (Sierra Leone). Other candidates in the race included Tim Cutler (Vanuatu), Stella Siale (Samoa), and Sarah Gomersall (Jersey).

The election process involved votes from 40 Associate Members and five regional representatives from the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe, and East Asia-Pacific.

CEC: A Crucial Decision-Making Body

The Chief Executives’ Committee is one of ICC’s most powerful boards. It includes all Full Member board representatives and elected Associate representatives, playing a significant role in shaping global cricket policies, governance, and strategic direction.

Importance of Associate Member Representation

The Associate Member seats on the CEC are vital, acting as a bridge between top-tier ICC leadership and member nations outside the Full Member circle. According to ICC rules, candidates must be representatives of Associate Members or current/former ICC directors.

Two-Year Term and Further Roles

Palani, Bhatnagar, and Klair will serve two-year terms. They will also join the Associate Member Committee, which governs and promotes cricket development at the Associate level.

Part of ICC AGM in Singapore

The elections marked the kickoff of the ICC Annual General Meeting (AGM), currently underway in Singapore and scheduled to run till July 20. This AGM is notably the first under new ICC Chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta.