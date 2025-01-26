CM Revanth Reddy Questions Centre’s Padma Awards Decision, Calls it an ‘Insult’ to Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses dissatisfaction over the Centre’s decision to overlook state nominees for the Padma Awards, calling it an “insult” to the people of Telangana and planning to write to PM Modi.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday voiced his dissatisfaction with the Centre for allegedly not considering the names recommended by the state government for the prestigious Padma Awards. He is now contemplating writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the “injustice” done to Telangana, according to officials.

CM Criticizes the Centre’s ‘Discriminatory’ Approach

During a meeting with ministers and officials, Reddy stated that the lack of recognition for Telangana’s nominees was an “insult” to the people of the state. He pointed out that the state government had recommended several distinguished individuals for the awards, including folk singer and balladeer Gaddar (Padma Vibhushan), educationist Chukka Ramaiah (Padma Bhushan), poet Ande Sri (Padma Bhushan), poet and singer Gorati Venkanna (Padma Shri), and poet and historian Jayadheer Tirumala Rao (Padma Shri). However, none of these names were considered by the Centre.

Telangana’s Exclusion Sparks Discontent

Reddy expressed “serious dissatisfaction” over the fact that Telangana was not awarded even a single Padma award, despite the selection of 139 individuals for the honor. He described the exclusion as a form of discrimination against the state and its people.

Acknowledging Other Padma Awardees

In the same official statement, Reddy congratulated the Padma awardees from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He praised the achievements of recipients like actor Balakrishna, medical doctor Nageshwar Reddy, and Manda Krishna Madiga, stating that their selection was a testament to their hard work and dedication.