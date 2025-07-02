Hyderabad Braces for Monsoon: HYDRAA Deploys Over 4000 Personnel Citywide

Hyderabad: With the monsoon season underway, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched an extensive preparedness drive, mobilizing over 4,100 personnel across the city to ensure safety and minimize disruptions during rainfall.

150 Monsoon Emergency Teams to Work Round the Clock

As part of the initiative, HYDRAA has formed 150 Monsoon Emergency Teams (METs) that will function 24/7, responding to emergencies like waterlogging, tree falls, and minor urban floods. These teams are strategically positioned in vulnerable zones across Hyderabad to ensure quick and effective response.

Dedicated Workforce for Drainage and Waterlogging Issues

A total of 734 staff have been deployed exclusively for managing rainwater drainage and preventing water stagnation on key roads and low-lying areas. Their work is aimed at keeping traffic flowing and minimizing damage to infrastructure.

51 Disaster Response Force Teams on Alert

In addition to METs, HYDRAA has readied 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, trained to handle more severe incidents such as flood rescue operations, debris clearance, and emergency support during extreme weather conditions.

Support for Traffic and Sanitation Management

The deployment also includes support staff for traffic regulation and waste removal, recognizing that monsoon-related disruptions often extend beyond water accumulation to include roadblocks, garbage overflow, and public health concerns.

HYDRAA’s Commitment to a Safe Monsoon

HYDRAA officials stated that this coordinated deployment reflects the agency’s commitment to minimizing monsoon-related risks and ensuring smooth functioning of urban life. Citizens are encouraged to report emergencies or obstructions through GHMC helplines or the MyGHMC app for immediate assistance.

With heavy rains predicted in the coming days, the city hopes this proactive approach will mitigate the usual chaos and safeguard Hyderabad’s residents and infrastructure throughout the season.