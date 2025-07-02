Kukatpally Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Three Accused in Killing of Syed Shahed

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Kukatpally Police have successfully arrested three individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Syed Shahed, a known rowdy sheeter and resident of Borabanda. The accused, all reportedly close associates of the victim, have been remanded to judicial custody.

Victim Lured and Murdered at Birthday Gathering

The incident occurred on June 29, 2025, when the accused allegedly lured Shahed to an isolated open ground behind Dev Istana Homes, Prakash Nagar, under the pretext of celebrating a mutual friend Pavan’s birthday. After consuming liquor, the trio launched a deadly assault on the victim.

According to police, Md. Sajid (A2) slit Shahed’s throat using a broken liquor bottle, while Y. Hanak @ Munna (A1) and Md. Sameer Khan @ Dagad Sameer (A3) crushed his head using stones, resulting in his death.

Accused Details

The police identified the accused as:

A1: Y. Hanak @ Munna , 25, Private Employee, Borabanda

, 25, Private Employee, Borabanda A2: Md. Sajid , 24, AC Technician, Moula Ali

, 24, AC Technician, Moula Ali A3: Md. Sameer Khan @ Dagad Sameer @ Pothuraju, 25, False ceiling worker, Borabanda

Motive Rooted in Rivalry and Influence

The murder appears to have been motivated by a rivalry between the deceased and A3 Sameer. Police revealed that Shahed had posted messages on social media mocking Sameer, leading to escalating tensions. The accused allegedly conspired to eliminate Shahed to usurp his influence and assert their dominance as rowdy sheeters in the Borabanda area.

Key Seizures Made at Crime Scene

The Kukatpally Police recovered several crucial pieces of evidence from the scene of the crime, including:

Wine bottles used during the meeting

used during the meeting Stones with blood stains

Blood-stained clothing of the accused

of the accused Mobile phones used for planning the crime

Accused Has Criminal Background

Among the accused, A3 Md. Sameer Khan has a significant criminal history, including involvement in multiple theft, harassment, and murder cases registered at various police stations like Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, SR Nagar, and Bachupally. He is also listed as a rowdy sheeter at Borabanda Police Station.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests

Under the direction of senior officers, a special team led by the Inspector and Sub-Inspectors of Kukatpally Police Station undertook a focused investigation. Their coordinated and prompt efforts led to the arrest of the accused within a short time, reinforcing public confidence and ensuring justice.

(K. Suresh Kumar, IPS)

DCP, Balanagar Zone, Cyberabad, lauded the team’s work and assured that the police will continue to act firmly against criminal elements disrupting peace in the city.