Brutal Murder in Kukatpally: Son of Borabanda’s Waheed Pehelwan Found Dead in Vacant Plot

Hyderabad: A shocking murder was reported in the Kukatpally police station limits, where a young man identified as Syed Shahed was found murdered in a vacant area. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Victim Identified as Son of Local Man from Borabanda

Police have identified the deceased as the son of Waheed Pehelwan, a resident of Borabanda. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.

Body Shifted to Gandhi Hospital for Post-Mortem

Following the discovery of the body, police shifted the remains to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Forensic teams have inspected the crime scene, and clues are being gathered to trace the culprits.

Kukatpally Police Begin Probe

A case has been registered, and the Kukatpally police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Officials are examining possible personal or criminal angles behind the brutal killing.