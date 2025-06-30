Hyderabad Police to Auction 1,783 Abandoned Vehicles — Six Months Given to Claim Ownership

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has announced plans to auction 1,783 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various makes and models. The decision to dispose of these vehicles has been taken under the powers conferred by Section 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act, 2004 read with Section 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Six-Month Window for Claims Before Auction

Individuals who own or hold any hypothecation or interest in any of these vehicles are invited to submit their claims by filing an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The claim period is limited to six months from the date of this proclamation. If no claims are submitted within this timeframe, the vehicles will be auctioned publicly.

Vehicle Details Available Online and Offline

Interested parties can access the full list of vehicles through the Hyderabad City Police’s official website: www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in. Additionally, the information is available in person with the auction team located at SAR CPL Police Grounds, behind Police Hospital, Amberpet, Hyderabad.

Police Urge Public to Act Promptly

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, has urged anyone with ownership claims to act promptly to avoid losing their rights over the vehicles. This initiative is part of the department’s efforts to clear space and ensure better management of impounded and unclaimed vehicles.