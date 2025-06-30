Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh Resigns, Accuses Party of Backroom Deals and Betrayal

Hyderabad: In a major political development, BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party, issuing a stinging resignation letter that lashes out at the party’s central leadership for alleged “backroom deals” and neglect of committed karyakartas (workers).

Denied State President Post, Alleges Internal Sabotage

Raja Singh, known for his fiery speeches and staunch Hindutva stance, was reportedly upset after being overlooked for the Telangana BJP state president post. He alleged that internal factions within the party threatened his supporters and prevented him from filing his nomination during the internal leadership selection process.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Police Bust Mobile Snatching Gang; Two Rowdy Sheeters and Juvenile Held

Expresses Discontent Over Central Leadership’s Silence

The MLA also expressed disappointment at the BJP high command’s silence on the issue and warned that ignoring loyal grassroots workers would cost the party dearly in the long run. His letter hinted at deepening dissatisfaction among sections of the party’s cadre in Telangana.

Recent Proximity to Amit Shah Raises Questions

The resignation comes as a surprise to many, especially since Raja Singh was seen receiving Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visits to Telangana. This public display of loyalty had fueled speculation that Raja Singh might be elevated within the party ranks—making his resignation all the more dramatic.

Political Ripples in Telangana Ahead of Elections

Raja Singh’s exit is expected to trigger ripples in state BJP circles, especially among hardline supporters. It remains to be seen whether this is a signal of a broader revolt brewing within the party or a personal fallout with the leadership over strategic decisions.

Stay tuned for further updates as this story develops.