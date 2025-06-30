Hyderabad: Police Bust Mobile Snatching Gang; Two Rowdy Sheeters and Juvenile Held

Hyderabad: In a prompt and effective operation, Gopalapuram Police apprehended a mobile snatching gang involving two notorious rowdy sheeters and a juvenile offender. The case was triggered by a complaint received on June 28, 2025, from a cab driver, Sri Derengula Durga Rao, whose Oppo F27 Pro smartphone was snatched near Chilkalguda X Roads while waiting for an Uber bike.

Accused Identified: Two Rowdy Sheeters and a Juvenile Involved

The arrested individuals are:

Madana Ravi Teja @ Bunny (21) – Rowdy sheeter, PS Chilkalguda

– Rowdy sheeter, PS Chilkalguda Balla Naga Chenna Kesava Rao (21) – Rowdy sheeter, PS Chilkalguda

– Rowdy sheeter, PS Chilkalguda Juvenile in Conflict with Law (15) – Resident of Mettuguda, Secunderabad

The trio were riding a two-wheeler (Activa – TG10 1475) and snatched the mobile phone from the victim.

During the investigation, police recovered the following items:

Two mobile phones : Oppo F27 Pro (linked to Cr. No. 123/2025, PS Gopalapuram) OnePlus phone (linked to Cr. No. 324/2025, PS Chilkalguda)

: One two-wheeler used in the crimes

Further questioning revealed their involvement in another theft from a residence in the Chilkalguda area, where they stole mobile phones, wallets, and smartwatches.

Criminal History of Accused

Madana Ravi Teja has prior involvement in: Cr. No. 240/2022 – Secunderabad RPS – Section 382 IPC (theft with preparation to cause death) Cr. No. 141/2024 – Chilkalguda PS – Section 302 IPC (murder)

has prior involvement in: Balla Naga Chenna Kesava Rao was involved in: Cr. No. 339/2023 – OU PS – Section 307 r/w 34 IPC (attempt to murder) Served one-month conviction in a petty offence at PS Chilkalguda

was involved in:

CCTV Surveillance and Team Effort Led to Arrests

The detection was made possible through meticulous CCTV analysis of over 50 surveillance cameras and credible leads. The accused were successfully apprehended, and the stolen property was recovered by a team led by SHO Sri M. Madhu Kumar and Detective Inspector Sri B.V. Kausheek, under the supervision of Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, DCP, and senior officials of the North Zone.

Police Urge Public to Stay Alert

ACP P. Subbaiah urged citizens to remain vigilant in public and isolated spaces, secure personal belongings, and report suspicious activity immediately by dialing 100. The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining public safety through quick and decisive action.