Hyderabad: CCTV Captures Shocking Theft at Big C: Thief Steals ₹5 Lakh Worth of Mobiles from Dilsukhnagar Showroom

Hyderabad: A major theft occurred late last night at the Big C mobile showroom located along the Dilsukhnagar-Koti main road, falling under the jurisdiction of Malakpet Police Station.

Burglar Breaks In, Flees with Expensive Mobile Phones

An unidentified person reportedly broke into the store around midnight and escaped with mobile phones worth an estimated ₹5 lakh. The incident has raised concerns over the security of commercial establishments in the area.

Also Read: Fear in Hyderabad: Thousands of Homes Near Begumpet Airport Face Demolition

Theft Captured on CCTV Cameras

The entire act of burglary was caught on CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom. The footage reportedly shows the thief moving swiftly through the store and picking up multiple mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Officials stated that while the footage has been secured, further details regarding the suspect are yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend the culprit.

Business Owners Demand Stronger Security

The theft has alarmed nearby shopkeepers and business owners, many of whom are now urging authorities to increase night patrolling and surveillance in the busy commercial stretch of Dilsukhnagar.