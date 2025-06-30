Fear in Hyderabad: Thousands of Homes Near Begumpet Airport Face Demolition

Ahmedabad: In the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have rolled out a special action plan to address flight path obstructions caused by buildings and trees. This initiative may lead to partial demolition of thousands of structures, especially around Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, triggering widespread concern among local residents.

New Rules Under Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024 Aim to Clear Obstructions

Amendments to the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024 (Act 16 of 2024) have introduced stricter enforcement mechanisms. As per Section 18 (1) and (3), authorities are empowered to issue removal notices for any construction or natural obstruction deemed hazardous to aircraft movement.

, with a possible extension of another 60 days. Failure to respond allows authorities to act based on their own assessment.

Structures and trees will be physically inspected before any demolition order is finalized.

Final reports will be submitted to the District Collector, and non-compliant owners could face legal action.

Begumpet Airport Zone Structures May Be Demolished

Residents living near Begumpet Airport, particularly in Rasoolpura, Anna Nagar, and Secunderabad Cantonment, are concerned. Thousands of structures fall within or adjacent to the airport’s restricted zone, and many could face partial demolition due to height violations or lack of NOC (No Objection Certificate) from aviation authorities.

Though Begumpet Airport no longer operates civilian flights—limited instead to chartered and defence aircraft—the new rules still apply. Within cantonment limits, NOCs are mandatory for any new construction.

“Why demolish thousands of homes for an airport that barely sees civilian traffic?” asked members of the Cantonment Vikas Manch, demanding that Begumpet Airport be shifted to Dundigal or Hakimpet instead.

Residents Demand Relocation of Begumpet Airport Instead of Demolitions

Local residents and civic groups have strongly opposed the Ministry’s action plan, arguing that urban density and decades-old constructions make mass demolitions unviable. Groups like Cantonment Vikas Manch are calling for a complete shutdown of Begumpet Airport and shifting of air operations to less congested areas like Dundigal or Hakimpet.

“We are not against aviation safety, but destroying homes for a minimally-used airport isn’t justifiable,” said local representatives.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked for public objections within 21 days of the draft rules being gazetted. Until then, residents remain in limbo over the fate of their homes and businesses.