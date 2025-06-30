Chemical Plant Blast in Sangareddy Claims 10 Lives; BRS Seeks Urgent Action

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including KT Rama Rao (KTR), Harish Rao, and K Kavitha, expressed deep grief and called for urgent action following the chemical reactor explosion at a factory in Pashamailaram Industrial Area, Sangareddy district. The blast killed at least 10 people and left several others injured.

KTR Demands Swift Rescue and Statewide Industrial Safety Audits

Describing the incident as “extremely tragic,” KTR, BRS working president, urged authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide immediate medical aid to the injured. He also stressed the importance of conducting safety audits across all industrial zones in Telangana and demanded a full investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Also Read: Ponnam Prabhakar Rallies Support for Kharge’s July 4 Public Meeting in Hyderabad

“This tragedy highlights the urgent need for stricter safety enforcement in industrial units,” said KTR, offering condolences to the bereaved families.

Harish Rao Appeals for Government Aid and Accountability

Former Minister and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao said many workers were likely trapped due to the fire that followed the explosion. He urged the government to launch immediate relief efforts, provide financial compensation to the victims’ families, and ensure advanced medical treatment for the injured.

“The lives lost in this tragic incident cannot be replaced, but the least we can do is support their families during this devastating time,” he stated.

K Kavitha Stresses Need for Victim Support and Medical Care

BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed her shock and sadness over the incident. She called on the state government to extend all necessary help to the injured and offer financial support and rehabilitation to the affected families.