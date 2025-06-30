Ponnam Prabhakar Rallies Support for Kharge’s July 4 Public Meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday urged Congress leaders and cadre across Greater Hyderabad to participate in a major public meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge at Lal Bahadur Stadium on July 4.

Congress Gears Up for GHMC, Local Body Elections

The event is part of the party’s broader election strategy in Telangana ahead of the GHMC polls, local body elections, and the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. Prabhakar announced that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will also convene at Gandhi Bhavan on the same day to finalize poll strategies.

15,000 Expected at LB Stadium for ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ Campaign

The LB Stadium meeting is being held as part of the Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ mass outreach campaign. The party expects around 15,000 grassroots leaders and supporters to gather for the address by Kharge, with a special focus on village-level leadership engagement.

Key Issues on Agenda: Welfare Schemes & Nominated Posts

In preparatory meetings held at Gandhi Bhavan, Congress leaders also discussed protocol and governance matters, including:

Distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques

and cheques Issuance of Bonalu cheques

Formation of temple committees

Nominated posts based on party loyalty and service

Minister Prabhakar assured that those who have contributed significantly to the Congress will be considered for future leadership roles and nominations.