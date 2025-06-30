Harish Rao Slams Congress Govt Over Crisis in Telangana Gurukul Schools

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao has come down heavily on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of neglecting Gurukul schools and jeopardizing the future of lakhs of students from marginalized communities.

Gurukul Schools Suffering Due to Non-Payment of Dues

Harish Rao revealed that pending bills since January 2025 have led to a halt in essential supplies such as eggs, meat, and bananas to Gurukul schools. Contractors, he said, have warned that all food supplies will be suspended from July 1 unless dues are cleared.

“The Gurukul system, once a model for the entire country under BRS, is now in crisis under Congress rule,” said Rao.

SC, ST, BC, and Minority Students Hit Hard

The lack of basic provisions is affecting SC, ST, BC, and minority students, who rely on these residential schools for both education and nourishment. Harish Rao criticized the Congress government’s apathy, pointing out that it directly threatens students’ health and academic performance.

Rent Arrears, No Uniforms, Locked Schools

Rao said that more than ₹450 crore in rent dues have been unpaid for over 13 months, affecting schools operating from private buildings. In some cases, building owners have locked the premises due to non-payment.

“Even months into the academic year, students haven’t received basic items like uniforms, shoes, or school bags. They’re being forced to wear torn or repaired clothes,” he added.

BRS Demands Urgent Intervention

Calling it a gross failure of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government, Harish Rao demanded immediate release of funds to save the Gurukul system from collapse. He urged the state to clear all pending contractor payments and rent dues, and to ensure timely distribution of student essentials.