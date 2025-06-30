Kavitha Credits KCR’s Leadership for Reviving Telangana’s Farming Sector
BRS MLC K Kavitha praised party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for ushering in a golden era for agriculture in Telangana.
Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha praised party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for ushering in a golden era for agriculture in Telangana. She highlighted the significant increase in the value of agricultural produce during his tenure and credited key initiatives that revitalized farming across the state.
Table of Contents
Agricultural Produce Value Increased by Over Rs 70,000 Crore in a Decade
Kavitha stated that under KCR’s leadership, the value of agricultural produce in Telangana rose by more than Rs 70,000 crore over the past ten years. This remarkable growth has been recognized by the Union Ministry of Statistics, showcasing the impact of sustained government support and visionary policies.
She said,
“KCR did not just govern, he became a farmers’ family member in every sense.”
Also Read: KTR Questions Modi and Amit Shah on Lack of Action Over Telangana ‘RR Tax’ Scam
Landmark Initiatives Driving Telangana’s Farming Success
In her statement, Kavitha attributed the agricultural success to several key initiatives launched by KCR’s government, including:
- Mission Kakatiya, which restored thousands of defunct irrigation tanks
- The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project that brought Godavari River water to drought-prone areas
- Uninterrupted free power supply to farmers
- Timely provision of quality seeds and fertilizers
- Direct farmer support schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima
Procurement Reforms and Farmer-Friendly Policies
Kavitha also pointed out reforms that made farming more profitable and sustainable, such as:
- Establishing procurement centres in villages
- Regularizing agricultural pumpsets on irrigation canals
- Cancellation of water cess and removal of farm land taxes
She added,
“Through investment support, irrigation, and procurement reforms, Chandrashekhar Rao made farming remunerative again when it was on the brink of collapse.”