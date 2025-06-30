Kavitha Credits KCR’s Leadership for Reviving Telangana’s Farming Sector

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha praised party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for ushering in a golden era for agriculture in Telangana. She highlighted the significant increase in the value of agricultural produce during his tenure and credited key initiatives that revitalized farming across the state.

Agricultural Produce Value Increased by Over Rs 70,000 Crore in a Decade

Kavitha stated that under KCR’s leadership, the value of agricultural produce in Telangana rose by more than Rs 70,000 crore over the past ten years. This remarkable growth has been recognized by the Union Ministry of Statistics, showcasing the impact of sustained government support and visionary policies.

She said,

“KCR did not just govern, he became a farmers’ family member in every sense.”

Landmark Initiatives Driving Telangana’s Farming Success

In her statement, Kavitha attributed the agricultural success to several key initiatives launched by KCR’s government, including:

Mission Kakatiya , which restored thousands of defunct irrigation tanks

, which restored thousands of defunct irrigation tanks The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project that brought Godavari River water to drought-prone areas

that brought Godavari River water to drought-prone areas Uninterrupted free power supply to farmers

to farmers Timely provision of quality seeds and fertilizers

Direct farmer support schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima

Procurement Reforms and Farmer-Friendly Policies

Kavitha also pointed out reforms that made farming more profitable and sustainable, such as:

Establishing procurement centres in villages

in villages Regularizing agricultural pumpsets on irrigation canals

on irrigation canals Cancellation of water cess and removal of farm land taxes

She added,