KTR Questions Modi and Amit Shah on Lack of Action Over Telangana ‘RR Tax’ Scam

Hyderabad: Telangana politics intensified on Saturday as BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) demanded an immediate investigation by the CBI, ED, and Union Home Ministry into alleged corruption by the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in the state. KTR called out the Centre’s inaction despite earlier allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KTR to Modi: Why No Action on ‘RR Tax’ Allegations?

KTR questioned why Prime Minister Modi, who had accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy of collecting “RR tax” from Telangana, has not initiated any official probe. “If these allegations were serious, why hasn’t the Prime Minister ordered a CBI or ED inquiry yet?” KTR asked.

He added, “Is it enough for PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Telangana and make statements without backing them up with action?”

Revanth Govt an ‘ATM for Delhi Congress’: KTR

KTR alleged that the Telangana Congress government has turned into an ATM for Delhi-based Congress leaders. He challenged Amit Shah to prove his sincerity by launching a formal investigation.

KTR also criticized Shah for targeting the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, stating it was instrumental in making Telangana the top state in grain production. He described Shah’s comments as “unfortunate and misleading.”

KTR Criticizes BJP Over Yellow Board Politics

Taking aim at the BJP’s handling of the yellow board, KTR questioned the symbolic gestures made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Amit Shah regarding its inauguration.

“Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurated the yellow board office from Delhi in January.”

“Amit Shah reopening the same office today only exposes BJP’s jumla politics and hollow promises,” KTR stated.

He also criticized the Centre for starting the yellow board office in an MLA camp office built by the KCR-led BRS government, rather than constructing a new facility.

KTR Slams Centre on River Interlinking Plans

KTR strongly opposed the interlinking of rivers under the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, claiming it violates the water rights of Telangana farmers, especially regarding the Godavari River.

He warned that the so-called “golden path” to Banakachars by the Centre and TDP would not be tolerated if it undermines Telangana’s irrigation interests.