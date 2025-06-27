Kannappa Movie: Cast, Budget, and Star Remuneration Revealed

Hyderabad: The much-awaited mythological epic ‘Kannappa’, starring Manchu Vishnu in the lead role and produced by 24 Frames Factory, has finally hit the screens on June 27. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh of Mahabharat TV series fame, the film boasts a massive star cast, a huge budget, and high expectations.

A Star-Studded Ensemble: Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal & More

The film features some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sharath Kumar, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Yogi Babu, and Madhoo. Vishnu’s daughters and Manchu Avram are also said to appear in special roles.

Also Read: Rath Yatra Turns Chaotic in Gujarat After Elephant Loses Control Amid Devotee Rushes

Made on a Massive ₹300 Crore Budget

Produced on a massive budget of ₹300 crore, Kannappa is one of the most ambitious projects from the Telugu film industry. A significant portion of the film has been shot in New Zealand, utilizing extensive VFX and high production values.

Akshay Kumar Charged ₹6 Crore for His Role

Akshay Kumar, making his Telugu debut, plays the role of Lord Shiva. Known for charging a premium for all his films, Akshay reportedly received ₹6 crore for his performance.

Prabhas & Mohanlal Acted Without Remuneration

Interestingly, two of the biggest Indian stars, Prabhas and Mohanlal, chose not to take any payment for their roles. Despite having over 30 minutes of screen time, Prabhas worked for free, showcasing his strong bond with the team. Mohanlal, who shot for just one day, also did not take any remuneration.

Guest Appearances Came at a Price

While some stars waived their fees, others were paid handsomely. Kajal Aggarwal, Sharath Kumar, and Brahmanandam, who played cameo roles, are believed to have received ₹1 crore each.

Tamil Actress Priya Mukundan in a Key Role

Tamil actress Priya Mukundan will be seen playing an important character in the film. Her role, though under wraps, is expected to be crucial to the storyline.

Kannappa: A Visual Spectacle Backed by Devotion and Star Power

With grandeur, a legendary storyline, and a cast full of fan-favorites, Kannappa aims to be more than just a film—it seeks to be a cinematic experience steeped in mythology and culture. The team’s dedication, from actors waiving fees to lavish overseas shoots, sets the stage for a film that could redefine Telugu mythological cinema.