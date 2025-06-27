Rath Yatra Turns Chaotic in Gujarat After Elephant Loses Control Amid Devotee Rushes

Gujarat: A tragic incident disrupted the sacred celebrations of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 in Golawad, Gujarat, when an elephant brought in for the procession lost control and caused a stampede.

Elephant Loses Control During Jagannath Rath Yatra

As devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the annual Rath Yatra festival, an elephant (Gajraj) included in the parade became agitated upon seeing the dense crowd. It charged towards the devotees, creating panic and chaos.

Stampede Injures Several Devotees

In an attempt to escape the rampaging elephant, many devotees ran in panic, leading to a stampede-like situation. Several individuals sustained injuries during the chaos.

Authorities on the scene quickly intervened and brought the elephant under control, preventing further harm. The injured devotees were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Massive Preparations Across India for Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, observed annually on the Dwitiya Tithi of Ashadha month, is celebrated with great fervor across India. Major cities make elaborate arrangements to carry out the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

Despite being a spiritual and joyful occasion, the incident in Gujarat highlighted the risks involved in managing large-scale public events with live animals.

Safety Measures Urged for Future Events

Officials have launched a preliminary investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, event organizers are being urged to ensure strict safety protocols, especially when using animals in public gatherings.