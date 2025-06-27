Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 Declared

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) announced the 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 on Friday at 3 PM. A pass percentage of 73.35% was recorded this year, bringing relief to thousands of students across the state.

Girls Outperform Boys in Supplementary Exams

According to officials, female students outperformed male students in the results once again, showcasing higher pass rates. The results are now available on the official website:

👉 www.bse.telangana.gov.in

Grading System Replaced with Marks-Based Evaluation

For the academic year 2024–25, the Telangana government discontinued the grading system and reintroduced the traditional marks-based system for Class 10. Previously, students were assessed using grades (A1, A2, etc.), but now students receive actual marks on their report cards.

Also Read: PhonePe and HDFC Bank Launch Co-Branded Credit Card for UPI Users

100% External Evaluation from Next Year

Starting from the next academic year, the government plans to implement a 100% external examination system. This means internal assessments will be removed and final evaluations will be purely based on public examinations.

Officials stated that more clarity on this system will be provided at the beginning of the 2025–26 academic session.

How to Check Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2024

Students can check their results by following these steps: