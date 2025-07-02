Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Ensure Every Class 10 Pass-Out Completes Intermediate Education

Hyderabad, July 2: In a decisive step toward strengthening the state’s education system, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a comprehensive review of the Education Department at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). He issued firm instructions to ensure that every student who passes Class 10 mandatorily completes Intermediate (Classes 11 and 12) education.

Drop in Student Numbers Between Class 10 and Intermediate Raises Concerns

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the significant drop in student numbers from Class 10 to Intermediate and directed officials to study the reasons behind this sharp decline. He stressed the need to take corrective measures to bridge this gap and ensure continuity in students’ academic journeys.

Learnings from Other States to Curb Dropouts

Officials briefed the CM that several states have already implemented structured interventions from Class 9 to 12, leading to significantly lower dropout rates. Revanth Reddy instructed that similar practices from other states be thoroughly studied and a detailed report be submitted.

He also called for inputs from the State Education Commission, NGOs working in the sector, and civil society organizations to shape a more inclusive and effective policy.

Integrated Residential Schools and Infrastructure Push

The Chief Minister reviewed the model designs of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and instructed that one boys’ and one girls’ residential school be established in each constituency. Land acquisition for one school per constituency has already been completed, and the CM asked officials to focus on land identification and acquisition for the second school.

He emphasized the need to speed up the school construction process and directed that weekly progress reports be submitted to him. Additionally, he proposed that a large national flag be installed on the premises of every school as a mark of inspiration.

Focus on Intermediate Attendance and Strengthening Institutions

CM Revanth Reddy underlined the importance of Intermediate education in a student’s life and emphasized the need to focus not only on enrollment but also on regular attendance. He stated that Intermediate education reforms may even be discussed in the Legislative Assembly to underline its significance.

Instructions on Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University

The Chief Minister also reviewed the model design of the upcoming Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University and suggested certain improvements. He instructed officials to expedite the tendering process to begin construction without delay.

High-Level Participation

The review meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor Keshava Rao, Higher Education Council Chairman, and other senior officials from the Education Department.

This move by the Telangana government marks a pivotal push toward reducing dropout rates and reinforcing Intermediate education as a vital link in the academic and developmental journey of students across the state.