Bomb Threat on Air India Flight at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3

New Delhi: A fresh bomb threat was reported on Friday morning targeting an Air India flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3 (T3). The threat has been declared a hoax after a thorough investigation by security personnel

Suspicious Message Found in Aircraft Cabin

The alert was raised when the cabin crew discovered a tissue paper note inside the aircraft with a message stating:

“Air India 2948 @ T3 has a bomb.”

Following standard protocol, the crew immediately informed airport security and authorities.

Authorities Launch Full-Scale Security Check

Soon after the threat was reported, CISF and airport security teams cordoned off the area and conducted intensive checks inside the aircraft. Passengers were deboarded safely, and the flight was isolated for inspection.

No Explosives Found; Declared a Hoax Threat

After an exhaustive search, officials confirmed that no explosive devices or suspicious materials were found on board. The bomb threat was declared a false alarm, likely intended to cause panic or disruption.

Police Register Case; Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the individual or group behind the false threat. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the origin of the message.

Growing Trend of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

This incident adds to the rising number of bomb threat hoaxes being reported across airports in India. While most turn out to be fake, they result in flight delays, increased security measures, and passenger distress.