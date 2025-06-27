Telangana Employees Celebrate as ₹180 Crore Medical Dues Finally Settled

Hyderabad: In a significant move to support government employees and pensioners, the Telangana state government has released ₹180.38 crore to clear all pending medical reimbursement bills. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the payment on Thursday, bringing relief to 26,519 employees and pensioners who had been awaiting reimbursements for over two years.

Medical Bills Pending Since 2023 Finally Settled

The cleared medical bills date back from March 4, 2023, to June 20, 2025, including arrears accumulated during the previous BRS government tenure. This swift action underscores the current Congress government’s commitment to addressing employee grievances promptly despite financial constraints.

DA Hike and Welfare Initiatives Boost Employee Morale

Earlier on June 13, the government had announced an increase in two Dearness Allowances (DAs) for around 3.5 lakh regular employees and 3 lakh pensioners across Telangana. The DA hike imposes an estimated ₹2,400 crore monthly burden on the state exchequer, yet the government prioritizes employee welfare without hesitation.

Additional Steps Taken to Improve Employee Conditions

Beyond medical reimbursements and DA increases, the government has taken steps to strengthen cadre positions in women and child welfare departments, expedite promotion processes, and classify village panchayats based on population. A comprehensive health insurance scheme for employees and pensioners is also nearing completion. The formation of a joint staff council to resolve employee and officer issues is in its final stages.

Employee Unions Welcome Government’s Swift Action

Employee unions have expressed satisfaction with the government’s prompt handling of long-pending issues, benefiting approximately 7.5 lakh government employees and pensioners. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that government employees are regarded as family and that resolving their concerns remains a top priority.