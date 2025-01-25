CM Revanth Reddy to Lay Foundation Stone for New Osmania Hospital on This Date

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the new Osmania Hospital on January 31. The modern facility will cater to future healthcare needs with advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art amenities.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth is set to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new Osmania Hospital on January 31. The new facility aims to cater to the growing healthcare needs for the next century, with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Revanth Reddy Emphasizes Modern Facilities and Strict Regulations

During a review meeting with officials on Saturday, the Chief Minister expressed his desire for the hospital to be equipped with the most modern facilities and advised officials not to compromise on any aspect of the construction. He stressed the importance of adhering to regulations, ensuring the construction of separate buildings for teaching staff, and male and female students.

Plans for Comprehensive Infrastructure and Design Improvements

Revanth Reddy provided key instructions on the infrastructure plans, including the construction of roads on all four sides to ease traffic around the hospital. He also suggested building underpasses where necessary and proposed the construction of two underground parking floors for patients and visitors. In addition, dormitories, fire stations, canteens, toilets, and sewage treatment plants (STPs) should be included in the development.

Also Read: Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Demands PM’s Image on Ration Cards, Threatens Halt to PMAY Housing Under ‘Indiramma’ Name

Focus on Modern Mortuary Facilities and Helicopter Ambulance Support

Recognizing the challenges families face when transporting deceased relatives, Revanth recommended the installation of modern mortuary and body-freezing facilities to store bodies for several days. He also ordered the creation of a helipad to accommodate helicopter ambulances for emergency patient and organ transport.

A Patient-Centric Approach to Design

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of creating a pleasant atmosphere for patients and visitors, ensuring they don’t feel like they are entering a hospital. He also recommended several changes to the design of the new hospital building to make it more welcoming and efficient.

Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor (Infrastructure) Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister’s Joint Secretary Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Medical and Health Secretary Christiana Chongtu, Flagship Programs Commissioner Shashanka, and Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durisetty, among others.