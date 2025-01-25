Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Demands PM’s Image on Ration Cards, Threatens Halt to PMAY Housing Under ‘Indiramma’ Name

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, made bold statements regarding the implementation of the Indiramma housing scheme in Telangana.

He warned that no houses would be sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) if the state government continued to label them under the ‘Indiramma’ name. He questioned the reasoning behind the central government’s rice distribution scheme not featuring the Prime Minister’s picture, suggesting that if the state was not willing to include the PM’s image, it might be time for the government to consider distributing the rice directly to the public.

Allegations Against Telangana Government’s Investment Claims

Bandi Sanjay also dismissed the claims made by the state government about signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth lakhs of crores at the Davos summit, calling it “humbug.” He pointed out that while these MoUs were claimed to bring in significant investments, less than one-tenth of the promised investments had materialized.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Restrictions for Republic Day and Raj Bhavan Reception, Check Affected Areas

He challenged the state government to release a white paper on the value of these MoUs and provide data on the number of jobs created as a result.

BRS Leaders Join BJP Amid Growing Support for the Party

During a BJP function in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay welcomed Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunil Rao, two corporators, and several other BRS party leaders into the BJP fold. Sanjay praised the joining leaders for their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the BJP’s ideology.

He emphasized that the party would only accept those with a clean track record, excluding anyone involved in land grabbing cases. Sanjay predicted that the BJP would secure a victory in the Karimnagar Corporation whenever elections were held, citing the recent visit of a Union Minister as evidence of the development funds brought to the city by the party.