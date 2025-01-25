Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Restrictions for Republic Day and Raj Bhavan Reception, Check Affected Areas

Hyderabad Police has announced traffic restrictions for Republic Day celebrations and the Raj Bhavan reception on January 26. Check the affected areas and important travel instructions to avoid congestion.

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for the Republic Day Celebrations at Parade Ground and the ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on January 26. In light of these events, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain public safety. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid certain roads due to anticipated congestion.

Hyderabad: Key Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

The road from Punjagutta to Green Lands, Begumpet, and the Secunderabad Parade Ground will experience heavy traffic congestion between 7:30 am and 11:30 am. Commuters are urged to avoid these routes during the mentioned times.

Additionally, the road from Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed on a need-basis to facilitate smooth movement during the Republic Day celebrations.

Several other junctions in the city are expected to experience congestion, including Sangeeth X Road, YMCA X road, Patny X road, SBI X road, CTO junction, Brook Bond junction, Tivoli junction, Sweekar Upakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Tadbund X road, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, Paradise, Monappa junction, and VV Statue junction.

Advice for Train and Bus Passengers

Passengers traveling by trains or buses are advised to start their journey early to avoid any delays and reach Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee Bus Station (Picket) in time. The traffic restrictions around these areas may cause delays, so early arrival is recommended.

Need-Based Traffic Diversions

Traffic diversions will be implemented on the following routes:

Traffic from Begumpet towards Sangeeth X roads will be diverted at CTO Junction towards Balamrai – Brooke Bond – Tivoli – Sweekar Upkar – YMCA – St Johns Rotary – Sangeeth X roads.

Traffic coming from Karkhana and JBS towards SBI and Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA – Clock Tower – Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook Bond – Balamrai – CTO Junction.

Traffic coming from RP Road towards SBI X Road will be diverted at Patny X roads towards Paradise.

Traffic from Sangeeth X roads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower – Patny – Paradise – CTO Junction – Rasoolpura – Begumpet.

Traffic from Bowenpally and Tadbund towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO Junction – Ranigunj – Tankbund.

Traffic from Patny will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar Upakar and will be diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO Junction.

Traffic coming from RTA, Trimulgherry and Karkhana towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar Upakar, YMCA, or Brook Bond, Balamrai, CTO Junction.

Traffic from Shadan College will be diverted at VV Statue towards Punjagutta and Khairatabad flyover, between 4 pm and 7 pm, on a need-basis.

Traffic Arrangements for Raj Bhavan’s ‘At Home’ Reception

As part of the Republic Day festivities, special traffic arrangements have been made for invitees attending the ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan.

Invitees with Pink Car Passes will enter the Raj Bhavan through Gate-I and exit via Gate-II.

Those with White Car Passes will enter through Gate-III and park in front of the New Guest House.

Traffic Assistance in Case of Emergency

In case of any traffic-related queries or emergencies, citizens can reach out to the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.

With these extensive traffic arrangements in place, the Hyderabad Traffic Police aim to ensure that both the Republic Day celebrations and the ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan are conducted smoothly and without disruption.

Significance of Republic Day in India

Republic Day in India is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, a day that turned the nation from a dominion into a republic, following its independence from British rule. The Constitution of India replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document and came into effect on this day. Chosen for its historical significance, January 26 was the date in 1930 when the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj (complete independence) from British rule. Today, Republic Day is a symbol of India’s sovereignty and a reminder of the struggles that led to the nation’s freedom, commemorated with parades, political speeches, cultural events, and public celebrations across the country.