Hyderabad: Three Killed in Fatal Road Accident on ORR: Three persons died, and one person was injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a truck from behind on the Outer Ring Road at Adibatla on Friday morning.

The tragic road accident occurred near Pillar Number 108, close to the Bonguluru Exit, between Pedda Amberpet and Bonguluru. According to police reports, the incident took place at approximately 3:26 AM, when a red Maruti Baleno car (Registration No. TS07HW5858) traveling from Pedda Amberpet towards Bonguluru crashed into the rear of a lorry.

The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the car. Three of the four occupants died on the spot, while the fourth person sustained critical injuries. The injured individual was immediately shifted to Niladri hospital in BN Reddy Nagar for treatment.

Police confirmed that the deceased were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Meanwhile, the lorry involved fled the scene, and a search is ongoing to trace the vehicle and its driver.

The scene was attended by the SHO and staff from Adibatla Police Station, along with NDRO and ACP Ibrahimpatnam. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.