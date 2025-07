Heavy Rains in Hyderabad: GHMC Issues Alert as Knee-Deep Water Floods Several Localities

Hyderabad: Heavy Rains in Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashed the city, flooding all major roads. Rain lashed Miyapur, Kukatpally, Pragathi Nagar, Moosapet, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Khairatabad, Nampally, Kothi, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar, and Abdullapurmet areas.

Rain also fell in Secunderabad, Alwal, Tirumalagiri, Boinpally, Maredpally, Tarnaka, OU Campus, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nacharam, Mallapur, Musheerabad, RTC Crossroads, Ashoknagar, Gandhinagar, Kavadiguda, Bholakpur, Chikkadapally, and Himayathnagar.

Rainfall in Manikonda, Rajendranagar, Attapur… and surrounding areas caused waterlogging. Motorists faced difficulties as rainwater stagnated in many places.

Heavy Rains in Hyderabad: Traffic jam from Uppal Stadium to Habsiguda

Heavy floodwaters have entered the road in Uppal, disrupting vehicular movement. There has been a huge traffic jam from Uppal Stadium to Habsiguda. Manholes were reported to have opened in some places in Yusufguda and Krishnanagar areas. Knee-deep floodwaters were flowing in Bhavaninagar, Nacharam.

Heavy rain in GHMC area till night

The Meteorological Department has announced that heavy rain is likely to continue in the GHMC area till nightfall. It has issued warnings to all the residents of Bhagyanagar to be alert.