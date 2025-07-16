Telangana Elections 2025: BRS Demands Clarity in Symbols to Prevent Vote Split

Hyderabad: As Telangana prepares for its upcoming local body elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has raised a formal objection with the State Election Commission (SEC) over the use of free symbols that closely resemble its official car symbol. The party claims that the presence of such lookalike symbols may mislead voters and affect the integrity of the election process.

BRS Flags Camera, Chapati Roller, and Ship Symbols

In a written representation submitted to the SEC on Tuesday, former BRS MP Boinpalli Vinod Kumar and party general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar urged the commission to delete three specific symbols — camera, chapati roller, and ship — from the list of free election symbols published on July 7.

"These symbols bear resemblance to the car symbol and may confuse voters," said the BRS leaders, stressing that this confusion could lead voters to mistakenly vote for other candidates rather than BRS nominees.

Call for Fair Elections and Voter Clarity

The BRS emphasized that the symbols in question pose a threat to free and fair elections. The party stated that the use of such similar symbols undermines the voter’s ability to choose clearly, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where symbol recognition plays a crucial role.

“In the interest of voters’ clarity and fairness, these symbols should not be allotted in any elections including MPTC/ZPTC polls, state elections, and Parliament elections,” the representation noted.

SEC Yet to Respond on Symbol Review Request

As of now, the State Election Commission has not issued any official response or clarification regarding the BRS’s concerns. However, political analysts believe that such complaints could lead to a review of free symbol allocations before the final notification of the polls.

The BRS has a strong electoral presence in Telangana, and any symbol confusion could potentially affect vote margins in close contests, especially in local and rural elections.