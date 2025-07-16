Tanker Demand Rises in Hyderabad as Water Problem Grows

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a 36% spike in water tanker bookings this July, highlighting the city’s growing dependence on tanker water supply amid declining groundwater levels and insufficient rainfall during the monsoon season.

Over 86,000 Tankers Booked in First Half of July

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), a total of 86,520 tankers were booked between July 1 and 14, compared to 63,724 bookings in the same period last year. The surge in demand reflects severe water scarcity in several localities.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Midcaps Show Resilience

Highest Demand from Western Hyderabad Zones

The divisions with the highest number of bookings include:

Division 6 (S R Nagar)

(S R Nagar) Division 15 (Hafeezpet)

(Hafeezpet) Division 9 (Kukatpally)

(Kukatpally) Division 18 (Manikonda)

(Manikonda) Division 22 (Nizampet)

(Nizampet) Division 10 (Saheb Nagar)

These areas, particularly in western Hyderabad, are reporting the worst water shortages, with groundwater levels dipping to alarming levels.

HMWSSB Gears Up for Soaring Demand

HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy called an emergency meeting at Khairatabad to address the issue. He instructed officials to maintain vigilance over tanker operations and ensure timely deliveries to avoid public inconvenience.

“The demand will likely increase further. We must stay alert and act efficiently,” said Ashok Reddy.

Current Tanker Operations in Hyderabad

1,135 tankers are operating in two shifts daily

are operating in Water is filled at 140 points through 88 filling stations

through Out of 14 lakh water connections, 42,000 households are currently using the tanker booking system

Groundwater Depletion Worsens Water Crisis

Officials attribute the spike in tanker demand to poor rainfall over the past three years, combined with this season’s weak monsoon. Declining groundwater levels in key zones have forced many residents to rely entirely on private and government tankers.

CM Revanth Reddy Urges Rainwater Harvesting

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasized the urgent need for rainwater harvesting. He instructed that all properties above 300 square yards within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits must construct rainwater harvesting pits.