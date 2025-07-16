Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Midcaps Show Resilience

Mumbai: Indian stock markets started the day in the red on Wednesday, tracking mixed global signals. Both benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—opened lower, as cautious sentiment gripped investors amid global uncertainties and key technical levels being closely watched.

Sensex Down by 141 Points, Nifty Drops 57 Points

At 9:26 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 141 points or 0.17% at 82,429, while the NSE Nifty declined 57 points or 0.23% to settle at 25,138 in early trade. Despite the negative opening, midcap and smallcap indices showed strength, trading with marginal gains.

Nifty Midcap 100 : +23 points at 59,636

: +23 points at 59,636 Nifty Smallcap 100: +15 points at 19,150

Sectoral Performance: IT, PSU Banks, FMCG Lead Gainers

In early trade, sectoral performance was mixed:

Gainers:

IT

PSU Banks

FMCG

Realty

Media

PSE stocks

Losers:

Auto

Financial Services

Pharma

Metals

Energy

Key Stock Movers in Sensex Pack

Also read: Hyderabad Pickleball Championship 2025 Sets New Record in South India’s Sports Scene

Top Gainers:

Adani Ports

Trent

Tech Mahindra

HDFC Bank

SBI

Infosys

ITC

HCL Tech

BEL

Top Losers:

M&M

Tata Steel

Tata Motors

Bajaj Finance

ICICI Bank

Eternal

TCS

Ultratech Cement

Technical Outlook: Nifty Holding 25,000 Crucial Support Zone

According to analysts, Nifty 50 recently rebounded after retesting the key support at 25,000, suggesting bullish momentum might be building. However, traders are advised caution.

“A sustained uptrend can only be confirmed if Nifty holds above 25,250,” said Aakash Shah, analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, commented:

“The market has been stuck in a narrow range for two months. A breakout beyond Nifty 25,500 needs a positive trigger—possibly a US-India trade deal.”

He emphasized that earnings growth, not just policy announcements, would be the true catalyst for a sustained market rally.

Global Markets Mixed; FIIs Turn Net Buyers Again

Global Market Overview:

Positive : Tokyo, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok

: Tokyo, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok Negative : Shanghai, Seoul

: Shanghai, Seoul US Markets: Dow Jones closed down 0.98%

Institutional Activity: