FSSAI CEO in Hyderabad: Crackdown Ordered on Packaged Drinking Water Units and Food Adulteration

Hyderabad: FSSAI CEO in Hyderabad: Stressing the urgent need for 100% inspection of Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) units and rigorous checks on water treatment plants, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Hyderabad. The meeting held on Friday, focused on strengthening the overall food safety ecosystem in the State.

Emphasising the need for enhanced food safety enforcement in the State, G. Kamala VardhanaRao, CEO, FSSAI said, “Food safety cannot be compromised.” Rao directed officials to scale up sample collection, undertake risk-based inspections, and ensure swift action against food adulteration.

He underscored the importance of timely adjudication of food safety cases, preferably within 90 days as per the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.Further, the CEO appreciated the Government of Telangana’s initiatives under the 100 Days Action Plan, aimed at strengthening enforcement and public outreach on food safety.

Senior officials including Additional District Magistrates, appointed as Adjudicating Officers and 50 Food Safety Officers (FSOs) from 33 districts who attended online and offline were present in the meeting to discuss food safety compliance.

To support rapid on-ground testing, it was announced that RAFT (Rapid Analytical Food Testing) kits would be provided to all FSOs across the state. In addition, mobile food testing labs will be deployed more frequently to improve real-time monitoring and field-level surveillance.

The CEO also urged fast-tracking the establishment of the Food Safety Laboratory in Hyderabad and assured full support from FSSAI. This initiative is expected to significantly boost the state’s food testing capacity.

Highlighting FSSAI’s commitment to public engagement, the CEO called for intensified awareness campaigns on healthy eating habits, advocating for celebrity involvement to amplify messaging around reducing salt, sugar, and oil intake and addressing obesity. He also emphasized the importance of regular training for food handlers, particularly those serving in Anganwadi and hostels, to safeguard public health.

The Executive Director of Regulatory Compliance Division, Satyen Kumar Panda and Director, Rakesh Kumar, participated in the meeting and shared strategic guidance for effective enforcement of the FSS Act 2006. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Medical Officer, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine.

The meeting reaffirmed the joint commitment of FSSAI and the Government of Telangana to strengthen food safety through stricter enforcement, capacity building, and public participation, ensuring access to safe and wholesome food for all.