KCR Did More Injustice to Palamuru than in AP: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: KCR Did More Injustice to Palamuru than in AP: CM Revanth Reddy today criticized that more injustice had been done to projects in Kollapur and Telangana State after KCR became the CM than in the united State. He said if the people of Palamuru accepted him and made him MP, he had betrayed this region.

The CM laid foundation stone of Young India Integrated Residential School in Jataprolu of Kollapur mandal from Nagarkurnool district. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the State government would support the most backward Kollapur region.

Revanth asked as to Why did the Bharat Rashtra Samithi not complete the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project during its ten-year rule and What happened to the Kalvakurthi, Nettempadu, Bima, Koilsagar, Jurala projects? Rs. 1 lakh crore was spent on Kaleshwaram alone. If it was built in 2019, it would have collapsed in 2023.

Even a person who builds a small hut will build it so that it will last for ten years. No matter how many hundreds of crores are spent on land acquisition for all irrigation projects in the joint district, we will compensate the displaced people and acquire land by December 9 this year. We have decided to complete those projects in the next two years,” said Revanth Reddy.

He said that the Congress government had given more than 60 thousand jobs in the first year of coming to power and added that They were going to give notifications in a few months to fill up .40 thousand more jobs on the occasion of two and a half years of coming to power.

He said that they had delayed a little with the intention of doing justice to the people of the state and added that They had promised that they would give jobs only after the SC categorisation while noting they as promised, they have implemented the SC classification.

He said that the state was looted for ten years during the BRS regime. He was angry that farmers, women, unemployed people and students were cheated. “But as soon as we came to power, we gave free travel on RTC buses to women, gas cylinders for Rs. 500, we gave farmer assurance benefit to farmers, we gave 60 thousand jobs to the unemployed, we have done a lot for people. We are working towards making one crore women millionaires,” the CM said.

The CM distributed interest-free loan cheques worth Rs. 6 crore 33 lakhs to 2,671 Self-Help Groups in Kollapur constituency. The CM handed over bank loan cheques worth Rs. 41 crore 61 lakhs to 570 Self-Help Groups in Kollapur constituency.

The CM also handed over accident insurance cheque worth Rs. 20 lakhs to a woman member of a Self-Help Group. The CM handed over loan insurance payment cheque worth Rs. 9 lakh 35 thousand 443 to women member of a Self-Help Group.