Hyderabad: GHMC Destroys Shops, Parts of Mosque, and Pista House in Hashamabad and Bandlaguda: Video

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bulldozed a chappal shop located on the footpath in the bustling area of Hashimabad in the Chandrayangutta constituency on Thursday. The operation, which took place under the supervision of the police, left local shopkeepers and residents in a state of disbelief and outrage.

The demolition, which occurred without any prior notice, prompted locals to flock to the site and loot the chappals scattered on the footpath. The shopkeeper, visibly distressed, could do little to prevent the public from taking what they could. The unexpected demolition has left many questioning the methods of the GHMC in dealing with encroachments, especially when it involves small, local businesses.

یہ کانگریس کی حکومت جانے والی ہے، بنڈلہ گڑہ پر فٹ پاتھ پر بلدیہ کا بلڈوزر چلنے کے بعد ناراض دکاندار۔#congress #hyderabad #hyderabadnews pic.twitter.com/Gadt4vixQo — Urdu Scribe (@urduscribe1) January 25, 2025

Demolition Extends to Nearby Mosque’s Wudu Khana

In another development, a bulldozer was also deployed to demolish parts of the Wudu Khana (ablution area) of the nearby Masjid Salihah in Hashimabad. This action, carried out under police supervision, has left the local Muslim community enraged, as the mosque’s essential facilities were damaged without any warning.

The dual blow of losing both a business and a religious space has ignited widespread protests among the residents, with many now voicing their anger towards the municipal authorities for their actions.

مسجد صالحہ ہاشم آباد کے وضو خانے پر بھی چلا بلدیہ کا بلڈوزر پولیس کی نگرانی میں کیا گیا ڈیمولیش۔ عوام ہے حکومت سے ناراض۔#buldozerraj #TelanganaNews #hyderabad #oldcity pic.twitter.com/6W5jzoVJ83 — Urdu Scribe (@urduscribe1) January 25, 2025

Business Owners in Bandlaguda Also Protest Against GHMC Demolition

The demolition spree did not end in Hashimabad. On the same day, GHMC officials were seen carrying out similar demolitions in Bandlaguda, targeting businesses set up on the footpaths. Business owners, furious at not being given any time to relocate their goods, claimed that they were not provided adequate notice or assistance in clearing their shops before the bulldozers arrived.

Narrowing in on the political implications, several local shopkeepers and residents expressed their frustration, hinting that these actions were a part of the outgoing Congress-led government’s final efforts to push through urban development projects before the upcoming elections. The swift demolitions have drawn criticism, particularly for the perceived lack of consultation or compassion for the businesses and individuals affected.

بنڈلہ گڑہ پر چلا بلدیہ کا بلڈوزر، ناراض دکانداروں نے کہا سامان ہٹانے کا تک نہیں دیا گیا وقت۔ #Hyderabad #bulldozer #ghmc #Chandrayangutta pic.twitter.com/mZHdv3DROx — Urdu Scribe (@urduscribe1) January 25, 2025

Public Outrage Over Demolition Campaign

The heavy-handed approach by GHMC has sparked growing resentment among locals. Many are now questioning the fairness of the demolitions, especially given that no prior warning or compensation was provided to the affected businesses. Critics argue that the demolitions could have been carried out in a more structured manner, allowing shop owners and residents to make necessary adjustments without losing their livelihoods.

As the controversy continues to grow, residents of Hashimabad, Bandlaguda, and surrounding areas are calling for a review of the GHMC’s demolition strategies and for a more transparent process to handle such issues.