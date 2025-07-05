Telangana: From Loan Waivers to Power Supply: 25 Lakh Farmers Benefit as Govt Delivers on Big Promises

Hyderabad: With a strong commitment to transform the lives of farmers and make agriculture more profitable, the Telangana government has announced a series of landmark initiatives under its farmer welfare agenda. Describing the farmer as the “backbone of the nation”, the state government reiterated its vision of making the farmer a king through financial empowerment and agricultural reforms.

Loan Waiver of ₹21,832 Crore Benefits 25 Lakh Farmers

As part of the loan waiver promise, the government has waived off agricultural loans of up to ₹2 lakh for 25 lakh farmers, resulting in a total disbursal of ₹21,832 crore. This decision has been hailed as one of the biggest direct financial reliefs for farmers in the country.

₹9,000 Crore Transferred in 9 Days Under Rythu Bharosa

To support crop investment, the government rolled out the Rythu Bharosa scheme, under which ₹9,000 crore was directly deposited into the bank accounts of farmers within just 9 days. This timely assistance aims to reduce the dependency on private moneylenders and support farming at the ground level.

₹500 Bonus Per Quintal for Paddy Farmers

The government is also offering a ₹500 bonus per quintal for paddy procurement, with a total outlay of ₹2,181 crore. This bonus ensures better returns for farmers and aims to boost rural incomes.

₹260 Crore Compensation for Crop Losses

In response to unseasonal rains that damaged crops in several districts, the government promptly released ₹260 crore as crop loss compensation. This swift relief has been crucial for marginal and small farmers struggling with natural calamities.

Free 24-Hour Power Supply Worth ₹17,000 Crore

The state continues to provide uninterrupted 24-hour free electricity to the agriculture sector. So far, this initiative has cost the exchequer ₹17,000 crore, highlighting the government’s priority towards ensuring irrigation support without burdening the farmer.

Support to Agricultural Labourers Under Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa

To uplift agricultural labourers, the government has launched the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, offering ₹12,000 per year in financial support. This initiative aims to cover daily wage laborers and landless farmers across Telangana, ensuring a social security net.

Commitment to Farmer Welfare

“These initiatives are not isolated measures but part of a long-term vision to bring light into the lives of farmers and their families,” a government spokesperson said. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to rolling out many more schemes to improve agricultural infrastructure, irrigation, market access, and input support.

With these steps, the Telangana government continues to build a strong foundation for agrarian prosperity, reinforcing its belief that the progress of farmers directly contributes to the growth and sustainability of the entire state.