Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are likely to witness scattered rainfall and thunderstorms today and tomorrow as moist winds strengthen over the region.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts, mainly during afternoon and night hours. Isolated light showers are likely in some other districts, while North Telangana is expected to remain dry.

Hyderabad has a good chance of receiving scattered showers and thunderstorms today (November 25). However, rainfall is unlikely to be widespread across the city. Similar weather conditions may continue tomorrow (November 26).

In October 2020, Hyderabad witnessed devastating urban flooding after extremely heavy rainfall inundated several residential areas, including low-lying neighbourhoods, exposing the city’s vulnerability to intense downpours.

Rain activity is expected to gradually decline after November 28, with dry weather likely to return across Telangana. Residents are advised to remain alert and take precautions against sudden showers and possible

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